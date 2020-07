Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Overheating 1100 ZXi--how do I flush? #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Feb 2020 Location Michigan Age 60 Posts 66 Overheating 1100 ZXi--how do I flush? I think I sucked up some silt and my overheat light came on & I had to limp home.

There's barely any water flowing from the pisser and it's scalding hot.

How does one clear out the cooling system? Hooking up a hose to the flush fitting didn't seem to help.



My other ZXi has much more flow from the pisser and the water is hot but not scalding.

