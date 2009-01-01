 98 gts died
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: 98 gts died

  1. Today, 05:54 PM #1
    pjustic1
    pjustic1 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jul 2019
    Location
    Maryland
    Posts
    28

    98 gts died

    Recently rebuilt card and changed all fuel lines on a 98 GTS I purchased. Had it on the water and was running great for a couple of days. Last day was on water for about an hour when all of a sudden it sputtered once and died. Was able to restart after resetting kill switch for about 30 seconds then it died again. Won't start now. Any ideas on troubleshooting steps to try and narrow it down as I'm brand new to jetski's.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 06:46 PM #2
    SURFnTURF
    SURFnTURF is offline
    Top Dog SURFnTURF's Avatar
    Join Date
    Sep 2004
    Location
    AUSTRALIA
    Posts
    1,220

    Re: 98 gts died

    Sounds like it has scored the bore and lost compression in one cylinder.Need to test compression before anything else.Report back and let us know
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 