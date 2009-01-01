Thread: 98 gts died

|
Recently rebuilt card and changed all fuel lines on a 98 GTS I purchased. Had it on the water and was running great for a couple of days. Last day was on water for about an hour when all of a sudden it sputtered once and died. Was able to restart after resetting kill switch for about 30 seconds then it died again. Won't start now. Any ideas on troubleshooting steps to try and narrow it down as I'm brand new to jetski's.
Sounds like it has scored the bore and lost compression in one cylinder.Need to test compression before anything else.Report back and let us know
