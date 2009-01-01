Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 98 gts died #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2019 Location Maryland Posts 28 98 gts died Recently rebuilt card and changed all fuel lines on a 98 GTS I purchased. Had it on the water and was running great for a couple of days. Last day was on water for about an hour when all of a sudden it sputtered once and died. Was able to restart after resetting kill switch for about 30 seconds then it died again. Won't start now. Any ideas on troubleshooting steps to try and narrow it down as I'm brand new to jetski's. #2 Top Dog Join Date Sep 2004 Location AUSTRALIA Posts 1,220 Re: 98 gts died Sounds like it has scored the bore and lost compression in one cylinder.Need to test compression before anything else.Report back and let us know Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

