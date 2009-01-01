|
Yamaha 1200xl won't turn over
Hi really new to this .... I have a waverunner 1200xl and I'm not sure of the year maybe 2003 ish ... It was running a year ago but on the water (salt) it cut out then struggled to start managed to restart and get it back to shore ... I cleaned it out with clean water but would not start again as it didn't turn over .... Am I right in thinking that if something has been sucked into the impeller it would stop the bike turning over or am I barking up the wrong tree
Re: Yamaha 1200xl won't turn over
