Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Yamaha 1200xl won't turn over #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2020 Location England Age 34 Posts 3 Yamaha 1200xl won't turn over Hi really new to this .... I have a waverunner 1200xl and I'm not sure of the year maybe 2003 ish ... It was running a year ago but on the water (salt) it cut out then struggled to start managed to restart and get it back to shore ... I cleaned it out with clean water but would not start again as it didn't turn over .... Am I right in thinking that if something has been sucked into the impeller it would stop the bike turning over or am I barking up the wrong tree Last edited by Jasevaughan1985; Today at 04:18 PM . #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2020 Location England Age 34 Posts 3 Re: Yamaha 1200xl won't turn over Sorry around 1997 year Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules