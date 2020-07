Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Yamaha 1200xl #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2020 Location England Age 34 Posts 3 Yamaha 1200xl Hi really new to this .... I have a waverunner 1200xl and I'm not sure of the year maybe 2003 ish ... It was running a year ago but on the water (salt) it cut out then struggled to start managed to restart and get it back to shore ... I cleaned it out with clean water but would not start again as it didn't turn over.. the dull tone .... Am I right in thinking that if something has been sucked into the impeller it would stop the bike turning over or am I looking at Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is On Forum Rules