Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 02 gti le bailers leaking into hull #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2013 Location Greentown, PA Posts 55 02 gti le bailers leaking into hull Hello,

I was given an 02 gti le and it needed some work. I rebuilt the carb and pump. New wear ring, o rings for bailer and nozzle and used impeller from seller on pwc. I got it running but wouldn't accelerate to plane (for another post) but I also had water coming into hull from the two bailer titters. Not sure why. Any help would be appreciated. 1986 js300 (very clean)

1996 superjet factory wet pipe, ada head

1996 superjet factory wet pipe, ada head #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2013 Location Greentown, PA Posts 55 Re: 02 gti le bailers leaking into hull Figured it out, I couldn't see at first towards back if hull but after getting into it today there was 2 lines disconnected off the titters. Does anyone know where the hose off of venturi goes to? 1986 js300 (very clean)

1996 superjet factory wet pipe, ada head

