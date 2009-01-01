Thread: Vibration

|
I dream skis
Vibration
Riding my 03 F12X I noticed that when I get much over 30mph I get a real bad vibration. Feels like I'm riding on a huge sander or something. You feel it in the whole ski and when I let off throttle it's still vibrating and sometimes it goes away. Couple times I was running 34 or so and when I turn it would stop vibrating but would come back. It always stops if I let it off and idle for a few seconds. Pump is fairly new and I checked it for grease it was good and clean last year end of season. Anyone ever have this?
PWCToday Newbie
Re: Vibration
sounds like jet pump bearings
