Thread: Vibration

 Vibration
Vibration

  Today, 03:09 PM #1
    banjomaniac
    banjomaniac is online now
    I dream skis banjomaniac's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2009
    Location
    nc
    Posts
    537

    Vibration

    Riding my 03 F12X I noticed that when I get much over 30mph I get a real bad vibration. Feels like I'm riding on a huge sander or something. You feel it in the whole ski and when I let off throttle it's still vibrating and sometimes it goes away. Couple times I was running 34 or so and when I turn it would stop vibrating but would come back. It always stops if I let it off and idle for a few seconds. Pump is fairly new and I checked it for grease it was good and clean last year end of season. Anyone ever have this?
  Today, 04:39 PM #2
    walkdog311
    walkdog311 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie walkdog311's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2016
    Location
    illinois
    Age
    39
    Posts
    15

    Re: Vibration

    sounds like jet pump bearings
