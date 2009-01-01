Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1998 1100 STX Fuel Delivery Problem **PLEASE HELP*** #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2017 Location Penfield, NY Age 57 Posts 19 1998 1100 STX Fuel Delivery Problem **PLEASE HELP*** At my wits end with this water craft. It has the Keihin CDCV carbs. Was working on the engine about a month ago. Pulled carb rack off and had to remove a bunch of tiny broken pieces of the rubber flame arrestors from the reed valve area. Opened the carbs to check for cleanliness and they were SPOTLESS. Not even a single mark on the needles. Put all back together. It runs great....... up to 4500 RPM. won't go any faster. If I squirt the primer, it will take off but when it runs out of that squirt, back down to ~4500 where it will stay running all day. If I sit and idle for a few seconds (20-30) I can take off as normal, gets up to ~7000 RPM and then runs out that fuel and back down to ~4500 RPM. Where do I go??? Replaced plastic fuel filter that is mounted right near the carbs. No change.



