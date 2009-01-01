|
|
-
Oil in Hull R12
I picked up 2 used 2004 R12's (non-turbo) last year. They are both running very well but I noticed after my last couple of runs there seems to be quite a bit of oil accumulating in the hull. I changed the oil when I got them and refilled with approx. 4.3 quarts of new Honda oil. I know there are lots of opinions on how to actually check the oil level on these but I an nervous that I should put more in based on the amount in the hull but I don't want to overfill. I would guess I have over a cup of oil sitting in the bottom. Anyone know where I should look for leaks or where the most probable leak location would be? They both have around 180hrs on them. I had the fuel tank recall done on them late last year. Could they have damaged something when they did that to cause the oil leak? When I first got them there was oil in the air box and I believe the previous owner had them way overfilled with oil... Any advice would be appreciated.
Forum Rules