Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 650SX hull trim and tray sides #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Oct 2012 Location South Lake Tahoe, CA Age 38 Posts 171 650SX hull trim and tray sides They’re off an 1989 so they show some age. Have 90% of original hardware to go with. The tray pads are rough and dry but could be recovered in black vinyl. Not looking to get rich, more throwing them out there because they’re getting hard to find and I don’t need them. Shipping could be painful because the side trims are long. Front and rear bumpers with take a different box. Pictures tomorrow, Mike 93 X2 with 750 SP / worx ported #22 cylinder 190psi green stock head

SXR I40’s

03 Sxr cdi

Sbt welded crank

boysen dual stage reeds

skat 7 with 1” spacer trim nozzle jetsport cone

Worx toploader / Rend finned ride plate

Factory head pipe/ yamaha B chamber

jetsport exhaust manifold

2” TRD waterbox and 95 x2 exhaust outlet and hoses

Umi steering with quick steer/ renthal bars/ Odi grips Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules