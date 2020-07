Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1995 sxi Pop off pressure problem. #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2015 Location Maine Age 26 Posts 9 1995 sxi Pop off pressure problem. I have twin 38mm keihins on my 750motor. Ocean pro vortex flame arrestors. I'm running a factory pipe and I have my carbs set per factory pipe specs. Except for my pop off. Factory pipe recommends 20psi, but I think that refers to carbs with stock flame arrestors. So what should I run my pop off at? Dead spot down low, dont know if hesitation or bog. Plugs look tan.

125m

75p

1 1/2 turns low

3/4 turns high

Stock needle/seat

Stock spring cut

Pop off 12psi in both

Ocean pro vortex f/a 87 650sx flatdeck

Homemade aluminum -2" pole

750ssxi powerplant

Ada head 28cc

Jetinetic lightweight flywheel.

R&D timing advance plate

Performance Factory wet pipe

Dual cooling

