Kawasaki 650 TS over heating (94 teal seat/decals, silver motor)

Hey guys!



hope everyone is weathering this storm, both physically and financially...



So it seems like everyone is holding onto their skis this year as i'm not finding too many used ones for sale. Anyway long story short, as a last resort my neighbor grabbed a TS 650 and after his first ride he brought it to me saying it wasn't moving very much water. After looking at it two of the four Allen head pump bolts were missing the pump was either never caulked or it had been missing the prop was not even hand tight etc.



after addressing all of these issue and letting the caulk setup for the better part of 5 days we took it out last evening and still not much luck. Before we unloaded the ski i started it up in the water and at WOT it was moving enough water to buck the tow vehicle and trailer. We unloaded ski and my rookie neighbor took the ski for a quick spin (about 50 yards of no wake) after getting outside the no wake zone i can see him struggling and it seems like motor is over heating and hitting rev limiter. As i'm a rather experienced rider i knew enough to make sure it was piss and it was a healthy full stream (thinking this might be too much water).



So my over all questions ARE: do these silver motor 650s have a temp sensor like the 750s? i can't seem to find it....



So my over all questions ARE: do these silver motor 650s have a temp sensor like the 750s? i can't seem to find it....

and second, it seems to me that the health full stream of water coming out the piss is almost too much water? (it slipped my mind feel the temp of the pisser water)

