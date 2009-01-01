Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: My new (to me) 650sx w/ 750 swap. #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2019 Location Pittsburgh, PA Posts 43 My new (to me) 650sx w/ 750 swap. Hi everyone. Per my last post, I had the unfortunate experience of my 1992 750sx pushing a broken piston skirt through the bottom of the crankcase. I let a good used 750sx motor slip away so instead I bought this 1991 650sx with a 750 swap to hold me over.



The motor was recently built by SBT and just broken in. I don’t know a lot about this swap so I do have a few questions about it if you all could be so kind as to help me out!



Here is the ski:



D3F0FF82-73F0-4BA3-AA39-773FCB033900.png

My first question is this: is it common to have a little side to side wiggle on the handle pole? My 750’s handle pole is solid but this does have a bit of give. Any insight here?



Bilge/engine/ebox shots:



F5FD2980-AB2D-45E7-AB62-5CDC513E5958.png

DA042AB0-A2D5-4193-95DE-32ABFFDC94F9.png

AED06B20-CBF6-4855-AC27-E0FCD7AABA45.png





So my questions about the above photos are as follows:



1.) on pictures one and two you’ll see a reddish apparatus attached to the exhaust manifold. Is that the temperature sensor that’s been cut out?



2.) Is this a stock 650 exhaust bolted to the 750 manifold? And was the old waterbox cutout and/or bypassed?



3.) I haven’t had a chance to pull the carbs and check their jetting. I’m gonna keep the stock flame arrestor on it so I’m just curious as to whether or not I should rejet if the jetting is stock. I suppose this all depends on the answer to question 2?



4.) does anyone see anything out of the ordinary,

or any questionable mods? Anything you’d change?



thanks so much for your help! This thing seems to rip despite me not going above half throttle but it handles so much differently than the stock 750! Attached Images 0BF661E5-86AB-4E31-9F58-2332E9FE851D.png (6.66 MB, 0 views)

