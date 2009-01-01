Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Seadoo Oil Usage Problem? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2017 Location West Coast Posts 17 Seadoo Oil Usage Problem? Have a 96 SPI that I suspect has a oil pump problem - last 2 outings (that totaled 5 hrs riding it this year) the oil level has been at 2 1/4 of a tank, maybe dropped a 1/16" over those 5 hrs if anything. Previous to that it was filled to 3.5 of a tank beginning of 2019 and dropped to the 2 1/4 mark after the 2019 riding season that was 18 hours total.



Reason I'm looking into this is that yesterday after riding 2.5 hrs and coming to the dock after an hour riding straight it bogged a second then went back to normal, then bogged again a few seconds later and back to normal, finally bogging and immediately shutting off. After a few minutes it started up again and I was able to get to the dock a minute away fine.



Is the oil usage over the 5 hrs this year way too low, surely it must use more oil over those hours?

