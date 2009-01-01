 Which Jugs?
Thread: Which Jugs?

  Today, 07:22 PM #1
    BAHood
    BAHood is offline
    PWCToday Newbie BAHood's Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2015
    Location
    Las Vegas, NV
    Posts
    1

    Which Jugs?

    My wife and I bought a 97 XP and 98 GTX Limited on a Zieman trailer over the weekend. The trailer has a four jug rack and I assumed VP jugs would work. I bought two, but they don't fit right. The locking bar is 15" above the base, but only 1.5" from the edge. This puts the bar smack dab in the middle of the handle on the VP's. The base dimensions seem to be for 10" jugs. In researching, some racks are made for Scribner jugs and those might work, but Scribner's are 9.5 x 9.5 inch bases. I see Jaz jugs too, but don't see the specs on them online. Anyone run across this before?
  Today, 08:55 PM #2
    JonnyX2
    JonnyX2 is online now
    Attention ***** PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home JonnyX2's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Sin City USA
    Age
    56
    Posts
    30,147

    Re: Which Jugs?

    Rack seems to be made for Scribner fuel jugs. 10" rack with 9.5" jugs gives 1/4" all the way around, enough room to get the jug out of the rack when they swell from heat.
  Today, 08:59 PM #3
    E350
    E350 is online now
    I dream skis E350's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2015
    Location
    Sacramento Delta, CA
    Posts
    565

    Re: Which Jugs?

    Only Scribner's for us. They fit the Fly Racing racks perfectly.

    Often ebay will ship them where amazon will not.

    (Plus they are or were made in Sacramento.
    And we live just a few miles South of Scribner bend on the Sac. River.)
