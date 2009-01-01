Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Which Jugs? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2015 Location Las Vegas, NV Posts 1 Which Jugs? My wife and I bought a 97 XP and 98 GTX Limited on a Zieman trailer over the weekend. The trailer has a four jug rack and I assumed VP jugs would work. I bought two, but they don't fit right. The locking bar is 15" above the base, but only 1.5" from the edge. This puts the bar smack dab in the middle of the handle on the VP's. The base dimensions seem to be for 10" jugs. In researching, some racks are made for Scribner jugs and those might work, but Scribner's are 9.5 x 9.5 inch bases. I see Jaz jugs too, but don't see the specs on them online. Anyone run across this before? #2 Attention ***** PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Sin City USA Age 56 Posts 30,147 Re: Which Jugs? Rack seems to be made for Scribner fuel jugs. 10" rack with 9.5" jugs gives 1/4" all the way around, enough room to get the jug out of the rack when they swell from heat. Originally Posted by Firebird A/C&Heating Originally Posted by OMG.....Rules for 550 vintage ski class...550 ski riders do not conform to any kind of rules. That is why you are riding a 550 ski in the first place. Rules suck....

PS...the rule book will be in my 550 pump Originally Posted by WB1994 Originally Posted by Listen , stop your cryin' , its only an X2. #3 I dream skis Join Date Jul 2015 Location Sacramento Delta, CA Posts 565 Re: Which Jugs? Only Scribner's for us. They fit the Fly Racing racks perfectly.



Often ebay will ship them where amazon will not.



(Plus they are or were made in Sacramento.

And we live just a few miles South of Scribner bend on the Sac. River.) Last edited by E350; Today at 09:00 PM . Learning Slowly... Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is On Forum Rules