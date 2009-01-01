Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: This F**** CAVITATION on 98 GSX LTD!! #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2019 Location canada Posts 7 This F**** CAVITATION on 98 GSX LTD!! Hi guys,



1998 GSX Limited 951CC



Picked up my first ski last November, engine would run away on the hose. Rebuilt the carbs, turns out previous owner put a wrong o ring inside of one of the carbs, stretched it trying to just make it fit. Well that thing snapped and started leaking gas and caused a runaway condition.

Rebuilding carbs solved the problem.



Now with engine reving properly, i hit the water...

And...

Got it in the water last month only to find out that thing had no thrust at all.

trying to take off, RPM just revs up to 7000 then bounces off the limiter to 6800ish.

Barely any thrust, i would go full throttle which would cause a lot of white smoke come out of exhaust and barely any acceleration.



Did some research, decided to get some tools and rebuild the pump, get new seal carrier.

Changed the wear ring, new bearings in pump, new impeller, new seal carrier.

Impeller to wear ring clearance is really tight, its almost touching.

Splines on drive shaft look good.

Took off the ride plate and re-sealed it as well.



Seadoo is going a little faster but sluggish as hell.

Trying to feather the throttle and slowly build up speed makes no difference. Reving from 5000 to 6800k make no difference in speed. (Half throttle to full throttle)



This is my first ski ever, this being said, i am not sure how the engine should sound like at max rpm.Not sure if the white smoke is okay.

Is it possible my tachometer shows wrong rpm? I don't think there is any kid of differential or clutch that would cause slippage past the crankshaft ?

From drawings it looks like direct drive from the crankshaft.





I'm reading that last thing to do is to take the pump shoe plate and re-seal it completely. Is there anything else , anything else that's more probably to cause such MAJOR problem ?



