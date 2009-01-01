Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 95 xp #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Oct 2007 Location BOISE Posts 2,706 95 xp Picked up 2 pretty clean 95 xp's for my parents. They're both over 70 now and have decided they're to old to be slalom skiing so they sold the boat.to my sister last year. But they wanna be out playing on the water still. Both these skis are good to go except the trim doesnt work. Haven't really dug in yet to start troubleshooting but my question is.....does the engine need to be running for the trim to work? Or should it be operational at anytime?



