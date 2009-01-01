Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: PJS 781cc SXI #1 Top Dog Join Date Jul 2004 Location N. IL. Age 53 Posts 1,348 PJS 781cc SXI 1996 SXI, I've owned since new. It has a Jensen ported 781cc PJS Super engine. Currently set-up at 180psi. Only time the engine has been hurt is when it swallowed a bit of water when I was running the MRD. Currently the engine has a 40mm carb and 650 ignition system on it. The ski also comes with MRD fuel injection and a complete 750 ignition system including a MSD Enhancer and RAD flywheel. The ski has an early 140mm skat trak magnum pump. The tray has been widened to 17" and the hull re-enforced. Has electronic water injection. It rips as is and is ridiculous with the fuel injection. $3500. Attached Images a5.jpg (124.4 KB, 6 views)

a5.jpg (124.4 KB, 6 views) a4.jpg (153.1 KB, 4 views)

a4.jpg (153.1 KB, 4 views) a3.jpg (749.8 KB, 6 views)

a3.jpg (749.8 KB, 6 views) a2.jpg (302.3 KB, 4 views)

a2.jpg (302.3 KB, 4 views) 107290906_10218962821287046_8717211538890106258_o.jpg (489.5 KB, 4 views) Last edited by upstand2; Today at 04:40 PM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules