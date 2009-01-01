Thread: PJS 781cc SXI

 PJS 781cc SXI
    1996 SXI, I've owned since new. It has a Jensen ported 781cc PJS Super engine. Currently set-up at 180psi. Only time the engine has been hurt is when it swallowed a bit of water when I was running the MRD. Currently the engine has a 40mm carb and 650 ignition system on it. The ski also comes with MRD fuel injection and a complete 750 ignition system including a MSD Enhancer and RAD flywheel. The ski has an early 140mm skat trak magnum pump. The tray has been widened to 17" and the hull re-enforced. Has electronic water injection. It rips as is and is ridiculous with the fuel injection. $3500.
