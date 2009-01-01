|
|
-
Top Dog
WTB Westcoast Exhaust Manifold for Kawasaki 650sx / X2
Hi All, hope you are all safe and healthy, just like the title says I am looking for a Westcoast Kawasaki 650sx exhaust manifold. Please let me know what you have, cash in hand. Cheers!
SPONSORS:
ULTIMATE WATERCRAFT
SPY OPTIC
GOPRO
PLATINUM MOTORSPORTS
DO NOT DO BUSINESS WITH RIUS RACING
I WISH PEOPLE WOULD STOP RUINING PERFECTLY GOOD SXR'S AND CHOP UP AND FOOTHOLD A POOPERJET
My X2 build thread - http://www.pwctoday.com/f72/lucky-13...ml#post2660679
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules