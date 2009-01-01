Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1997 GP1200 compression,135,135,120 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2007 Age 58 Posts 5 1997 GP1200 compression,135,135,120 Had this ski since around 2007,was rebuilt that year.Past few years only gets used once or twice a year,stored in garage.First time out this year,spitters at takeoff,would have to baby throttle to get up to speed.

So took it out again this weekend,put some seafoam in it and the low speed problem went away but would miss at wot(which it wasnt doing before),I think this is all carb related (since they havent been touched in 10 years)but I wanted to check compression anyway.

So with wot and all plugs out(didnt ground plug wires,did not know to do that)I got 135 in 2 cylinders and 120 in the 3rd.How concerned should I be with that difference?

