88' 650sx - Post Carb Rebuild Issues

Hello All,



The base seal on my 1988 650x Carb (28mm Keihin CDK) was slowly leaking fuel in the hull so I ordered a rebuild kit including the base seal just for good measure as I don't know when it was last done (I have only owned ski for a year). It is stock with the exception of the oil pump removal and now running premix. The ski was running good prior to the rebuild but after I had many issues getting it to run. After a few hours of back and forth taking it apart and testing it I was able to get it to idle and accelerate well out of the water on the hose. Upon entering the water it'll idle but stalls out with more than ~15-20% throttle added. If I turn the choke full and slowly back it off while also adding throttle I can get it to accelerate past where it would stall and it runs like a champ on the lake at all speeds until I stop the engine or fall off and it idles for a minute I am back to having to use the choke to get it to come over the curve again. I have messed with both the low and high screws in both directions with no luck. I did have to trim a couple coils off the pop-off spring as it was way too strong (took 40 psi air to deseat after rebuild, now its just over 10psi which is what it took to finally run like it is now). Is that the culprit?



Thanks for the help in advance! The ski is at least running for me at this point cause I can coordinate the choke/throttle but not for friends and family which is why I have the ski to play around with in the first place.

