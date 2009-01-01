|
|
-
Xlt 1200 problems
Ive got an 03 xlt 1200. Put sbt engine in two years ago. I didnt rebuild carbs.... I should have. Its always ran ok but been is hard to start cold. After riding 20+ minutes the gas tank becomes deformed because apparently something is sucking all the pressure out of the tank. When you remove the gas cap there is a tremendous amount of air going into the tank, and the tank will eventually start going back to its normal shape
WTH is causing this?!?! It is also now only topping out at about 50 mph. Its all stock but basically brand new engine. Its sluggish at low speeds and will go dead if you try to gas it out of the hole. Thanks!
