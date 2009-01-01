Ive got an 03 xlt 1200. Put sbt engine in two years ago. I didnt rebuild carbs.... I should have. Its always ran ok but been is hard to start cold. After riding 20+ minutes the gas tank becomes deformed because apparently something is sucking all the pressure out of the tank. When you remove the gas cap there is a tremendous amount of air going into the tank, and the tank will eventually start going back to its normal shape

WTH is causing this?!?! It is also now only topping out at about 50 mph. Its all stock but basically brand new engine. Its sluggish at low speeds and will go dead if you try to gas it out of the hole. Thanks!