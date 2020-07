Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: WTB: Seadoo 787 OEM piston & PTO cylinder. #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Aug 2010 Location Central, Illinois Posts 455 WTB: Seadoo 787 OEM piston & PTO cylinder. Hey All you parts guys,



I have a 787 in a Ď96 GSX, Iím selling it and itís not worth an entire top end rebuild, The PTO cylinder chipped a small Piece off the piston. Scored the cylinder, so Iím looking for a PTO cylinder jug and a used/good piston. So I cam restore the engine to a useable state. Not trying to restore it to new state. The Mag cylinder is at 140psi.



thanks. 1996 SeaDoo GSX (787)

- Bill O' Neal Jet Kit

- ProK Flame Arrestor's w/Outerwares Pre-Filters

- Worx Racing Intake Grate (WR 208)

- Hydro-Turf Traction Pad's (Cut Diamond Pattern)



