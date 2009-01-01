I have a 2003 sportster that I need a new impellor and wear ring for.
I am having a hard time finding options other than stock, and am figuring since I need to replace them may as well upgrade.

Is anyone able to give me suggestions or point me into a place where I can find them.

I also would like to get an R&D ( or similar ) intake grate but am finding it hard to get information on that as well.....


Any help will be greatly appreciated.

Thank you,