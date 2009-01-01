|
Js550 steering can slide out but not in so I can't turn right
Hi all new to the steering mechanism here, all of a sudden my steering went dead stuck I can go slightly straight and left. It looks like that little slide pin is stuck up near the handle bars, any help would make my day thanks
I took a search and didn't find this problem on the site yet
