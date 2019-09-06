 1991 550sx for sale
  Today, 06:43 PM
    CA550sx123
    1991 550sx for sale

    I have a 91 550sx with only a few summers on it believe it or not, the previous owner "my boss" had it always stored indoors and threw a few PJS aftermark parts on it. Was used solid for 2 years then bought a boat, and sat from 94 untill now.Had the engine rebuilt took it out and it ran but not well. I felt like the carb needed to be rebuilt as well so i had a different person rebuild it and the dummy used the tighter spring on the carb so now it wont let gas into it. i dont have the time to deal with it anymore since my 2001 bombardier di is giving me enough damn issues as it is. Wife doesnt like it and i dont like hearing her whine about it being in the garage anymore so im selling it. Its a beautiful machine and the everything is in fantastic shape, the reeds are in great shape and all. come check it out if your local. Title and registration current in hand. 1,200 obo
  Today, 06:52 PM
    rhugo21
    Re: 1991 550sx for sale

    Where in California are you?
  Today, 06:59 PM
    CA550sx123
    Re: 1991 550sx for sale

    Ontario, Ca
  Today, 08:47 PM
    CA550sx123
    Re: 1991 550sx for sale

    **Sold**
