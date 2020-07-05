I have a collection of GP 760 parts for sale. I prefer to deal locally, and if someone wanted to buy them all I would consider doing a bulk package for the right price.
Rear grab rail: $25
Waterbox $55
Ride Plate: $35
Storage Hood: $99
Front Hood: $99
Front tub: $50
Other things in the pictures are for sale too. Let me know if anything interests you.
