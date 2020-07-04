|
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
550sx OEM Carb
For sale is a fully cleaned and rebuilt OEM carb pulled from a 1995 550sx. Carb has a fresh rebuild using a NOS Jetlyne kit. I have rebuilt a number of these using the Jetlyne kits and IMO they are just as good as OEM. The only part I do not use from the kit is the needle. The OEM needle is better and is in the carb, but the new Jetlyne needle is included should you choose to use it. All setup for a stock SX motor, bolt on and go. OEM flame arrestor is also included in the sale. $110 shipped to US.
