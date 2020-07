Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 97 spx problems #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2010 Location High Rock Lake, NC Age 41 Posts 15 97 spx problems Picked up a 97 spx today. previous owner said that last year before storage he had it running on the hose, heard the rpms go up slightly and then the ski cut off. Said it wouldn't do anything after that. All he found was the 15 amp in the mpem was blown. Him being in his mid sixties decided to part ways. Anyone had this problem before? Stator? Would like to keep from taking it to my mechanic if the fix is reasonably easy. Any help is greatly appreciated. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2011 Location Where I can see the air I breathe... Posts 5,271 Re: 97 spx problems Looking at the schematics for your ski. The red wire from the MPEM runs from the 15A fuse and connects to the red wire at the harness connector to the rectifier and also connects to the Positive(+) post of the battery.



But I would ask the previous owner what maintenance has been done on this ski. Especially if the ski was ever jump started with a battery pack or other source of power. What would Chuck Norris do? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules