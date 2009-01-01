Long time since I've been on here, but I could use some guidance again.
I picked up some newer skis so the GTX has been in storage for a couple of years, maybe 3.
Got it out, cleaned it up, put a new batt in it, (stored without one) put it on reserve, put the key on, no beep, cranked it, choke off and on.. fired up and ran for just a few seconds, died. Repeat several times same results. Used a tiny little shot of ether hope to get a little vacuum and maybe open the carbs a little. Worked but still won't stay running, gonna have to pull the carbs.
20 min later wife shows up, go to show her where I'm at, put the key on, no beep, no gauges, nadaaa. 15 amp fuse in coil box is blown. Replace it, starts up actually does a little better, won't idle down past 3K rpms 10 to 15 seconds, dies.
30 min later put the key on, no beep, no gauges, nadaaa, fuse isn't blown. ???
Engine is SBT premium with about 50 hours on it. Both boxes are sealed good, dry and clean inside. Stator plug is dry seals good and "looks" good. One thing I noticed is a slight spark when inserting new fuse in coil box. ( it ran after that though.)
Anyone have any ideas?
Bill