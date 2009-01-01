Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: New problem, old ski (96 gtx) #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2007 Location Southwest Ga. Posts 85 New problem, old ski (96 gtx) Long time since I've been on here, but I could use some guidance again.



I picked up some newer skis so the GTX has been in storage for a couple of years, maybe 3.



Got it out, cleaned it up, put a new batt in it, (stored without one) put it on reserve, put the key on, no beep, cranked it, choke off and on.. fired up and ran for just a few seconds, died. Repeat several times same results. Used a tiny little shot of ether hope to get a little vacuum and maybe open the carbs a little. Worked but still won't stay running, gonna have to pull the carbs.



20 min later wife shows up, go to show her where I'm at, put the key on, no beep, no gauges, nadaaa. 15 amp fuse in coil box is blown. Replace it, starts up actually does a little better, won't idle down past 3K rpms 10 to 15 seconds, dies.



30 min later put the key on, no beep, no gauges, nadaaa, fuse isn't blown. ???



Engine is SBT premium with about 50 hours on it. Both boxes are sealed good, dry and clean inside. Stator plug is dry seals good and "looks" good. One thing I noticed is a slight spark when inserting new fuse in coil box. ( it ran after that though.)



Anyone have any ideas?



So I was checking the ground, just the main line from the batt neg post to eng, which was tight and clean and decided to check batt volts from cranking yesterday. Bat voltage in the ski was .27, pulled the batt and it was at 3.6. These GTX's have always drawn a batt down quicker than any of my other toys... but never over night.

So I have the batt on a 2 amp charger. It is a wally world "neverstart maxx" so it could just be bad off the shelf, but it had 12.8v when I put it in yesterday.

Seems like I have a direct short, maybe in the stator or mpem.

Test procedures anyone?



So I have the batt on a 2 amp charger. It is a wally world "neverstart maxx" so it could just be bad off the shelf, but it had 12.8v when I put it in yesterday.



Seems like I have a direct short, maybe in the stator or mpem.



Charge battery

Put in ski

Connect + cable only

Get a test light

Connect test light in series between battery post and - cable

Light on = drain

No light = no drain

Do not need lanyard on for this test , leave it off

Report back findings

Go from there

Put in ski

Connect + cable only

Get a test light

Connect test light in series between battery post and - cable

Light on = drain

No light = no drain

Do not need lanyard on for this test , leave it off

Report back findings

