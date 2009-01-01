 New problem, old ski (96 gtx)
  Today, 12:04 PM #1
    cntryby
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Jul 2007
    Location
    Southwest Ga.
    Posts
    85

    New problem, old ski (96 gtx)

    Long time since I've been on here, but I could use some guidance again.

    I picked up some newer skis so the GTX has been in storage for a couple of years, maybe 3.

    Got it out, cleaned it up, put a new batt in it, (stored without one) put it on reserve, put the key on, no beep, cranked it, choke off and on.. fired up and ran for just a few seconds, died. Repeat several times same results. Used a tiny little shot of ether hope to get a little vacuum and maybe open the carbs a little. Worked but still won't stay running, gonna have to pull the carbs.

    20 min later wife shows up, go to show her where I'm at, put the key on, no beep, no gauges, nadaaa. 15 amp fuse in coil box is blown. Replace it, starts up actually does a little better, won't idle down past 3K rpms 10 to 15 seconds, dies.

    30 min later put the key on, no beep, no gauges, nadaaa, fuse isn't blown. ???

    Engine is SBT premium with about 50 hours on it. Both boxes are sealed good, dry and clean inside. Stator plug is dry seals good and "looks" good. One thing I noticed is a slight spark when inserting new fuse in coil box. ( it ran after that though.)

    Anyone have any ideas?

    Bill
    06 f12x (ski 1) his
    06 f12x (ski 2) hers
    96 GTX (dog taxi)
    97 GTX (old faithful)
    95 XP (mostest funnest)
    94 SP (Poor thing, nobody wants to ride'r)
  Today, 12:38 PM #2
    Bionic racing
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    Idaho/California
    Posts
    2,131

    Re: New problem, old ski (96 gtx)

    Make sure all grounds are good to start , your stator plug in is the ground for everything on front of engine
  Today, 01:28 PM #3
    cntryby
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Jul 2007
    Location
    Southwest Ga.
    Posts
    85

    Re: New problem, old ski (96 gtx)

    So I was checking the ground, just the main line from the batt neg post to eng, which was tight and clean and decided to check batt volts from cranking yesterday. Bat voltage in the ski was .27, pulled the batt and it was at 3.6. These GTX's have always drawn a batt down quicker than any of my other toys... but never over night.

    So I have the batt on a 2 amp charger. It is a wally world "neverstart maxx" so it could just be bad off the shelf, but it had 12.8v when I put it in yesterday.

    Seems like I have a direct short, maybe in the stator or mpem.

    Test procedures anyone?
    06 f12x (ski 1) his
    06 f12x (ski 2) hers
    96 GTX (dog taxi)
    97 GTX (old faithful)
    95 XP (mostest funnest)
    94 SP (Poor thing, nobody wants to ride'r)
  Today, 02:10 PM #4
    Bionic racing
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    Idaho/California
    Posts
    2,131

    Re: New problem, old ski (96 gtx)

    Charge battery
    Put in ski
    Connect + cable only
    Get a test light
    Connect test light in series between battery post and - cable
    Light on = drain
    No light = no drain
    Do not need lanyard on for this test , leave it off
    Report back findings
    Go from there
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 