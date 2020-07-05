Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Backtip seat cover for Sea Doo GTX - wrong shape #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2018 Location NJ Posts 14 Backtip seat cover for Sea Doo GTX - wrong shape I have a 2007 Sea Doo GTX 155 and I bought a new blacktip cover but it does not seem to fit. Am I doing something wrong? This is the cover I bought which should be the right one for my year. https://www.watercraftsuperstore.net...-255-2007.html



The issues I am having are



1)Cover doesnt seem to have the right shape near the front of seat. If I flatted out the cover try the blue-to-blue doesnt follow the front edge of seat. its too short(or too far back) on the sides of the seats. Tips of seats are not covered.

2)The grey-to-grey seam doesnt line up with any body lines. It seems to be made for a seat pad that has a body line that changes near the front part of grey to grey seam.

3)If I forcefully pull foward the blue-to-grey seam so it lines up with the tip of seat then I have so much extra blue material in the butt area and the grey area has way too much slack as well.





MVIMG_20200705_112735.jpg



MVIMG_20200705_112528.jpg Last edited by personalt; Today at 11:59 AM . #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2018 Location NJ Posts 14 Re: Backtip seat cover for Sea Doo GTX - wrong shape I didnt mean to post this here.. I reposted in correct forum... Can an admin delete.. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) personalt Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules