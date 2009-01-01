Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Never heard of this problem before. #1 I dream skis Join Date Sep 2007 Location South cali Posts 690 Never heard of this problem before. Happy 4th y'all. I'm at the river right now and having running problems.

Basically my ski won't accelerate / rev.

650 motor from my avatar << but nothing new changed in years. I rode a few months ago with no problems. Normally I'd post conditions or what led to it, but no dice here.

Started up fine like normal, idle fine like normal. But if i give it any throttle, a touch or WOT, the RPMs just pulse. BRap, brap, brap like I'm feathering the gas.

Don't know what to call it so I'll put some terms for future use and other members. skipping, pulsing, jumping, chopping, pumping, slipping.

It happens in/out of water. I checked basic things since I'm camping. Plugs, carb tuning (44 mikuni) , pump. I can go through more things one i get home.

Hoping it's tell tale sign of something I'm not aware of that some more experienced riders know. Thanks

'89 650sx Kawi

'84 js550 / 650



'89 js 550

'87 650sx



