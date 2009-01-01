Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Happy BIRFDAY 'MERICA! #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Apr 2019 Location Vegas, Baby! Posts 342 Happy BIRFDAY 'MERICA! A great day on Lake Mead....water was pretty calm.



I had always wanted to see one of these in the wild....the guy says it is perfect for his family....and, it is a 2000 model and looks like the ski is older as well....but, he and his family were pimpin!







Pretty cliche but always worth the extra trip....Hoover Dam...











This guy and his wife were one some nice Waverunners and did some donuts for the camera...











Big Lake Life!







I was surprised for such perfect weather and a holiday, the lake was busy but not really all that crowded.







O.M.G. I think I shot my load when I saw this....the guy came outside as I was taking photos from my ski...totally chill dude....the only think I did NOT SEE was a blow up doll...other than that, there EVERYTHING a guy would ever want. hahahahahhaha











I was scouting out places to bring a model out for a photoshoot...this will work!



Photos on Flikr! https://www.flickr.com/photos/vegaspwc/

Nice Photos...

