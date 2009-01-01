|
2014 Yamaha FX Cruiser 1800 Key Fob Battery
Hello folks; been a long time away from the forum; my 2014 FX Crusier is still running fine; however, the battery in the remote key fob seems to be weakening as I have to be no more than 3 feet away to unlock the boat; used to be good from 20 feet. I see that the owners manual sez the battery has to be replaced by the dealer; is that the only way?
Re: 2014 Yamaha FX Cruiser 1800 Key Fob Battery
i do not know why a dealer would need to change out the battery unless they have to '' mate '' it back to the ski ?, i need to pull out my manual on my '15 fx ho cruiser, and see what it says about this fob battery ?!.
Re: 2014 Yamaha FX Cruiser 1800 Key Fob Battery
just looked in my manual, true enough, it says to see the dealer. wth..why would we need to see a dealer just to replace the remote battery ?. i'm sure it takes a battery that goes in some watches ?. i wonder what we do when the damn thing totally dies, and we can't get it unlocked ??..lol. me thinks i'd try to replace the battery at home before i haul my ski to a dealer just to replace the battery..lol.
