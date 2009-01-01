 2014 Yamaha FX Cruiser 1800 Key Fob Battery
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Today, 06:56 PM #1
    RickM46
    RickM46 is offline
    PWCToday Regular RickM46's Avatar
    Join Date
    Sep 2014
    Location
    Indiana
    Posts
    71

    2014 Yamaha FX Cruiser 1800 Key Fob Battery

    Hello folks; been a long time away from the forum; my 2014 FX Crusier is still running fine; however, the battery in the remote key fob seems to be weakening as I have to be no more than 3 feet away to unlock the boat; used to be good from 20 feet. I see that the owners manual sez the battery has to be replaced by the dealer; is that the only way?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 07:38 PM #2
    shadetree
    shadetree is offline
    I dream skis shadetree's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2010
    Location
    arkansas
    Posts
    507

    Re: 2014 Yamaha FX Cruiser 1800 Key Fob Battery

    Quote Originally Posted by RickM46 View Post
    Hello folks; been a long time away from the forum; my 2014 FX Crusier is still running fine; however, the battery in the remote key fob seems to be weakening as I have to be no more than 3 feet away to unlock the boat; used to be good from 20 feet. I see that the owners manual sez the battery has to be replaced by the dealer; is that the only way?
    i do not know why a dealer would need to change out the battery unless they have to '' mate '' it back to the ski ?, i need to pull out my manual on my '15 fx ho cruiser, and see what it says about this fob battery ?!.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 07:49 PM #3
    shadetree
    shadetree is offline
    I dream skis shadetree's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2010
    Location
    arkansas
    Posts
    507

    Re: 2014 Yamaha FX Cruiser 1800 Key Fob Battery

    just looked in my manual, true enough, it says to see the dealer. wth..why would we need to see a dealer just to replace the remote battery ?. i'm sure it takes a battery that goes in some watches ?. i wonder what we do when the damn thing totally dies, and we can't get it unlocked ??..lol. me thinks i'd try to replace the battery at home before i haul my ski to a dealer just to replace the battery..lol.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 