Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 2014 Yamaha FX Cruiser 1800 Key Fob Battery #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Sep 2014 Location Indiana Posts 71 2014 Yamaha FX Cruiser 1800 Key Fob Battery Hello folks; been a long time away from the forum; my 2014 FX Crusier is still running fine; however, the battery in the remote key fob seems to be weakening as I have to be no more than 3 feet away to unlock the boat; used to be good from 20 feet. I see that the owners manual sez the battery has to be replaced by the dealer; is that the only way? #2 I dream skis Join Date Jul 2010 Location arkansas Posts 507 Re: 2014 Yamaha FX Cruiser 1800 Key Fob Battery Originally Posted by RickM46 Originally Posted by Hello folks; been a long time away from the forum; my 2014 FX Crusier is still running fine; however, the battery in the remote key fob seems to be weakening as I have to be no more than 3 feet away to unlock the boat; used to be good from 20 feet. I see that the owners manual sez the battery has to be replaced by the dealer; is that the only way? #3 I dream skis Join Date Jul 2010 Location arkansas Posts 507 Re: 2014 Yamaha FX Cruiser 1800 Key Fob Battery just looked in my manual, true enough, it says to see the dealer. wth..why would we need to see a dealer just to replace the remote battery ?. i'm sure it takes a battery that goes in some watches ?. i wonder what we do when the damn thing totally dies, and we can't get it unlocked ??..lol. me thinks i'd try to replace the battery at home before i haul my ski to a dealer just to replace the battery..lol. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

