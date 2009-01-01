Hey all,
I am looking to purchase my first 4-stroke ski. I have 2x 96 Seadoo GSXs, but I am selling them.
Anyway, I want to stay away from Super charged. I am getting away from the 2-strokes because of the constant wrenching. I had Stage 4 Cancer in 2011 and am no longer interested in wrenching constantly. I am now much more interested in actually playing with my toys than working on them.
So the VXR seems to be about the best/highest performance NA option.
I read for 2020 they renamed the VXR to the GP1800R H.O., which a whatever, but what EXACTLY is different? Because I havent seen any mention to it, but 2019 VXRs came with a top load intake grate, but the 2020 GP1800R H.O. Seems to have gone back to the standard intake grate? There has to be other things, even if small that are different?
Thanks!
-TheChad