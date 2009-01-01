Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Exact Differences Between GP1800R H.O. & VXR? #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Aug 2010 Location Central, Illinois Posts 452 Exact Differences Between GP1800R H.O. & VXR? Hey all,



I am looking to purchase my first 4-stroke ski. I have 2x 96 Seadoo GSXs, but I am selling them.



Anyway, I want to stay away from Super charged. I am getting away from the 2-strokes because of the constant wrenching. I had Stage 4 Cancer in 2011 and am no longer interested in wrenching constantly. I am now much more interested in actually playing with my toys than working on them.



So the VXR seems to be about the best/highest performance NA option.



I read for 2020 they renamed the VXR to the GP1800R H.O., which a whatever, but what EXACTLY is different? Because I havent seen any mention to it, but 2019 VXRs came with a top load intake grate, but the 2020 GP1800R H.O. Seems to have gone back to the standard intake grate? There has to be other things, even if small that are different?



Thanks!



-TheChad 1996 SeaDoo GSX (787)

- Bill O' Neal Jet Kit

- ProK Flame Arrestor's w/Outerwares Pre-Filters

- Worx Racing Intake Grate (WR 208)

- Hydro-Turf Traction Pad's (Cut Diamond Pattern)



