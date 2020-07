Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Any quiet place to launch in st John's County to test my repaired ski? #1 Join Date Sep 2003 Location St augustine Age 55 Posts 467 Any quiet place to launch in st John's County to test my repaired ski? Me and my ski are ready to try and get back on the water after major repairs. Is there a quiet spot in the st augustine area to try? I know the villano ramp but want something a little calmer with less traffic until I am sure the ski will run ok. Eventually I want to teach my 14 year old twins to ride safely also. Thanks in advance. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) matt888 Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules