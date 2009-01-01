Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Leakage and carb gunk on 1993 WaveRunner3 #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2015 Location Texas Posts 81 Leakage and carb gunk on 1993 WaveRunner3 I have never had to do any work on this jetski for the 10 years that ive owned it. recently however, the ski has trouble starting without being choked and looks as though it is leaking lots of fluid (blue 2 stroke oil) from the carb. I didnt spill any oil when filling the reservoir but it is possible that it came from somewhere when the ski was upside down in the lake. What does it look like to yall? any help is appreciated. 402D3E4C-C99B-48EB-9E19-170C4AB1225A.jpeg7BA14450-5B26-45C5-A354-CD8D8A5CCE91.jpeg

Mint 1993 Yamaha WaveRunnerIII

Two 1995 Sea-Doo GTXs

Probably time for a carb rebuild, gaskets and diaphragm's cracked and leaking.



Sent from my SM-G960F using Tapatalk VHP7000 #132 T1

VHP7000 #169 T3

VHP7000 #174 project PJS Triple 795cc

