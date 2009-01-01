 Leakage and carb gunk on 1993 WaveRunner3
  Today, 01:09 PM
    VaultBoy
    VaultBoy is offline
    PWCToday Regular VaultBoy's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2015
    Location
    Texas
    Posts
    81

    Leakage and carb gunk on 1993 WaveRunner3

    I have never had to do any work on this jetski for the 10 years that ive owned it. recently however, the ski has trouble starting without being choked and looks as though it is leaking lots of fluid (blue 2 stroke oil) from the carb. I didnt spill any oil when filling the reservoir but it is possible that it came from somewhere when the ski was upside down in the lake. What does it look like to yall? any help is appreciated. 402D3E4C-C99B-48EB-9E19-170C4AB1225A.jpeg7BA14450-5B26-45C5-A354-CD8D8A5CCE91.jpeg
    1986 650SX
    Mint 1993 Yamaha WaveRunnerIII
    Two 1995 Sea-Doo GTXs
  Today, 03:20 PM
    JustStandups
    JustStandups is online now
    Frequent Poster JustStandups's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Sacramento
    Age
    36
    Posts
    207

    Re: Leakage and carb gunk on 1993 WaveRunner3

    Probably time for a carb rebuild, gaskets and diaphragm's cracked and leaking.

