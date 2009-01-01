I have never had to do any work on this jetski for the 10 years that ive owned it. recently however, the ski has trouble starting without being choked and looks as though it is leaking lots of fluid (blue 2 stroke oil) from the carb. I didnt spill any oil when filling the reservoir but it is possible that it came from somewhere when the ski was upside down in the lake. What does it look like to yall? any help is appreciated. 402D3E4C-C99B-48EB-9E19-170C4AB1225A.jpeg7BA14450-5B26-45C5-A354-CD8D8A5CCE91.jpeg