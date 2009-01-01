 '06 GSX - Found rear piston with small chunk missing
  Today, 12:45 PM
    TheChad
    '06 GSX - Found rear piston with small chunk missing

    Hey all,

    I have a '96 GSX, It's been about 4-1/2 years since I've been here. I had cancer in 2011 and haven't ridden the ski's in about 3 years.

    I got them back out a couple of weeks ago cleaned them all up and took them to the lake yesterday. 1 of them ran kind of boggy and then lost all power and died. Would not restart in the water, would not restart in the driveway on the trailer.

    I took the PTO plug out, still connected to the wire and laid it on top of the engine block. Turned the ski over and it fired right up. So I checked compression, and found the PTO cylinder only had 30 PSI, the Mag cylinder has 140.

    I took the head off and found a small chunk of the piston in the PTO cylinder missing and little bits of loose metal in the upper cylinder. So I am going to have to replace this piston and rings.

    I am selling them and looking to purchase a new one, after cancer, I just don't have the drive for wrenching like I use to and would rather enjoy my time playing than working on my toys..

    Anyway, I just need to get this ski running so I can sell. If I were keeping I would do a complete top end, but since I'm selling and the 1 cylinder is okay, I just want to fix/rebuilt the PTO cylinder.

    Is there an aftermarket piston which would be suitable OEM replacement? or will all aftermarket Piston's be different than the OEM? I know SBT's are different. Can an OEM piston even be had any more?

    Thanks for the help!

    ThaChad
    Last edited by TheChad; Today at 12:58 PM.
