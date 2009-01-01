Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: '06 GSX - Found rear piston with small chunk missing #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Aug 2010 Location Central, Illinois Posts 452 '06 GSX - Found rear piston with small chunk missing Hey all,



I have a '96 GSX, It's been about 4-1/2 years since I've been here. I had cancer in 2011 and haven't ridden the ski's in about 3 years.



I got them back out a couple of weeks ago cleaned them all up and took them to the lake yesterday. 1 of them ran kind of boggy and then lost all power and died. Would not restart in the water, would not restart in the driveway on the trailer.



I took the PTO plug out, still connected to the wire and laid it on top of the engine block. Turned the ski over and it fired right up. So I checked compression, and found the PTO cylinder only had 30 PSI, the Mag cylinder has 140.



I took the head off and found a small chunk of the piston in the PTO cylinder missing and little bits of loose metal in the upper cylinder. So I am going to have to replace this piston and rings.



I am selling them and looking to purchase a new one, after cancer, I just don't have the drive for wrenching like I use to and would rather enjoy my time playing than working on my toys..



Anyway, I just need to get this ski running so I can sell. If I were keeping I would do a complete top end, but since I'm selling and the 1 cylinder is okay, I just want to fix/rebuilt the PTO cylinder.



Is there an aftermarket piston which would be suitable OEM replacement? or will all aftermarket Piston's be different than the OEM? I know SBT's are different. Can an OEM piston even be had any more?



Thanks for the help!



ThaChad Attached Images 787 Piston.jpg (1.03 MB, 3 views)

787 Piston.jpg (1.03 MB, 3 views) 787 Cylinder Head.jpg (1.40 MB, 3 views) Last edited by TheChad; Today at 12:58 PM . 1996 SeaDoo GSX (787)

- Bill O' Neal Jet Kit

- ProK Flame Arrestor's w/Outerwares Pre-Filters

- Worx Racing Intake Grate (WR 208)

- Hydro-Turf Traction Pad's (Cut Diamond Pattern)



1996 SeaDoo GSX (787)

- Bill O' Neal Jet Kit

- ProK Flame Arrestor's w/Outerwares Pre-Filters

- Worx Racing Intake Grate (WR 208) Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules