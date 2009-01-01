 Silicone caulk seal: how long before I can play?
  Today, 12:34 PM
    guy48065
    Silicone caulk seal: how long before I can play?

    One of the two used Kawasaki I recently bought takes on water. I guess that explains why that one had a bilge pump installed and the other didn't. With it sitting on the trailer I filled the hull with water from the hose and water started streaming from the intake grate. Looks like I need to pull the pump, bracket, and grate; clean it all up and seal it with fresh caulk. How long do I need to wait before I can put this back in the water and use it?
    Will just any silicone caulk do the job, or is there 1 brand that kicks a s s?
    96 & 97 1100Zxi
