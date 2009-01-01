Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Silicone caulk seal: how long before I can play? #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Feb 2020 Location Michigan Age 59 Posts 62 Silicone caulk seal: how long before I can play? One of the two used Kawasaki I recently bought takes on water. I guess that explains why that one had a bilge pump installed and the other didn't. With it sitting on the trailer I filled the hull with water from the hose and water started streaming from the intake grate. Looks like I need to pull the pump, bracket, and grate; clean it all up and seal it with fresh caulk. How long do I need to wait before I can put this back in the water and use it?

Will just any silicone caulk do the job, or is there 1 brand that kicks a s s? Last edited by guy48065; Today at 12:35 PM . 96 & 97 1100Zxi Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules