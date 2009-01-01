Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Help with bad acceleration and noise #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2020 Location Kentucky Posts 1 Help with bad acceleration and noise Hey guys, my first time posting here. Need help.



I've got 2 identical 2007 yamaha fx cruiser ho jet skis. Bought them used 180 hrs on each, had them 5 years. Started noticing at the end of last year and really now this year that one of them is louder and doesn't take off near as fast as the other. We tube also, and it is the one I pull the tube with. I've determined the impeller has a little more wear so I'm thinking that's the problem. But I can't figure out the noise. Even sitting on the trailer the engine itself is just louder. It's not really an exhaust or muffler loudness just the engine is louder and definitely when you're riding in the water.



