SeaDoo Battery Relocation Mounting
Im relocating my battery in a 2004 3D to the rear left of the hull. Can anyone tell me to mount the battery tray to the side of the hull? Specifically, is there a proper way to create a mounting point for a screw, or can i screw directly into the side of the hull?
Thanks.
