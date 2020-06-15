Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Custom built freestyle LOADED 88 JS550 with fuoot holds St Pete FL $1750/BO #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2014 Location United States Age 41 Posts 122 Custom built freestyle LOADED 88 JS550 with fuoot holds St Pete FL $1750/BO Fully built wanna-be freestyle ski. YES I'm asking a lot for it but I just installed a jetinetics aluminum charging flywheel that retails for $750. Not saying that anybody ever gets back what they invest but I've probably invested $3000-$4000 over the years. If you've ever installed foot holds and turf you would understand why I would want top dollar for such a great ski. I had like a 90HP motor with PJS cylinder in it but chose to put the more reliable engine in it before selling it. Sold that motor. It still jumps out of the water instantly with the low pitch prop and modded SX motor. It can really jump a wake and you won't be disappointed.



Drive:

Aluminum driveshaft, very rare 13 pitch skat-trak impeller. Billet driveshaft support reinforcement. Toploader intake grate. Ocean pro finned rideplate. Just installed and properly shimmed a 440 sleeveless pump with no wear ring to corrode and expand.



Engine:

Jetinetics charging flywheel. Rebuilt stator. Timing dialed in properly with a timing light and RPM display. Almost new SBT 550SX reed motor with less than 10 hours on it. Just broken in and super reliable. Group-K milled squish band head modified for 93 octane or higher fuel. Boyesen reeds. New Keihin stock carb installed with motor. Brand new primer plunger. Pro-k vortexing flame arrester. Stock intake manifold light ported just to improve flow. Mildly ported intake and exhaust. Not raised or lowered. Port matched R&E exhaust manifold. Butch's (RRacing) expansion chamber. PJS water box. New SBT starter and solenoid installed with motor. Brand new battery included with ski (never installed.)



Hull:

Clean Florida title in my name. Registration. Aftermarket graphics. Jetrim billet hull reinforcements. Billet fuel cap. Billet quick turn steering plate. 15 degree bars with cross brace. New scott grips. Trigger throttle. New throttle cable. Side drain plug. Foot holds. Rear kick pad. New turf. New fire extinguisher. Just sand blasted and re-painted the electrical box so ignore the ugly one in the picture taken a week ago.



This thing is one of a kind and fun to ride. I've got it mechanically perfect and nothing whatsoever needs to be done. Hard to find anything for sale like that. Selling it because I'm restoring a jet boat now and never have anybody to ride with. I'm in St Petersburg Florida. $60 non-refundable deposit to take it to the water for a test ride. Serious offers only. I do not need to sell it I don't need the money. Just have it full of fuel and ready to go and don't want to put it back in storage. Text me at 248-878-6386 if you are interested in seeing it and have the cash to buy it.





