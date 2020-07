Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: JS550 Stator pins #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2017 Location IL Posts 76 JS550 Stator pins Anybody know what type of pins the stator connector uses inside the ebox? It looks like some sort of molex pin but I can't seem to figure out what it actually is. I've brought the pin to multiple auto and marine part stores and they haven't been able to help. The engine is a 1985 550 and I'm looking for the male stator connector pins. '85 JS550/750 : Small pin/Dual carb (Finished 6-7-18) [ BUILD THREAD ]

'91 300SX : 550PP swap almost done, coming soon.



Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules