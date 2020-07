Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 89 650sx rebuild or not rebuild #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2009 Location windham me Age 33 Posts 24 89 650sx rebuild or not rebuild Have a 89 650sx that runs great, stock motor never had been rebuilt.

Went riding with a buddy yesterday who has 93 with a freshly rebuilt motor last year. I noticed his took off quicker and faster over all. I wouldn't ever noticed had I not taken his for a ride. Got me thinking I should rebuild mine before I have more serious issues. What you guys think is it worth tearing apart while it's still running good?

