Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 96 XP with double Karavan trailer for sale #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Oct 2012 Location florida Posts 403 96 XP with double Karavan trailer for sale Up for sale is a 96 xp with a new motor that still needs broken in . The motor has a rebuilt crank from Jeff at Crankworks along with 82.5mm prox pistons . All the machining was done at New Miller including a modded oem head for 93 pump gas . This ski has a bunch of aftermarket parts which are becoming hard too find these days .



UMI STEERING

MSD IGNITION

RFI BIG HUB PUMP WITH 16/24 PROP

R&D NOZZLES

R&D INTAKE GRATE

R&D HULL EXTENSIONS 3 DEGREE

SPONSONS

SPX WATERBOX

PROK FLAME ARRESTORS



The ski has never been in saltwater I have a extra AP designs seat and a cover will be included with this sale I may split for the right Price . 2900.00 located 45min north of Orlando Florida



20200702_183013.jpg20200702_183027.jpg20200702_183040.jpg20200702_183115.jpg20200702_183122.jpg20200702_183134.jpg20200702_183001.jpg 95 hx 787

96 xp with miller motor

92 gmc typhoon

17 wrangler (oscar mike edition)

95 hx 78796 xp with miller motor92 gmc typhoon17 wrangler (oscar mike edition) Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules