Up for sale is a 96 xp with a new motor that still needs broken in . The motor has a rebuilt crank from Jeff at Crankworks along with 82.5mm prox pistons . All the machining was done at New Miller including a modded oem head for 93 pump gas . This ski has a bunch of aftermarket parts which are becoming hard too find these days .
UMI STEERING
MSD IGNITION
RFI BIG HUB PUMP WITH 16/24 PROP
R&D NOZZLES
R&D INTAKE GRATE
R&D HULL EXTENSIONS 3 DEGREE
SPONSONS
SPX WATERBOX
PROK FLAME ARRESTORS
The ski has never been in saltwater I have a extra AP designs seat and a cover will be included with this sale I may split for the right Price . 2900.00 located 45min north of Orlando Florida
