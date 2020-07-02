Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: WB1 Cooling Routing - ADA/FP Mod #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jun 2007 Location Chicago, IL Age 32 Posts 401 WB1 Cooling Routing - ADA/FP Mod Took apart a modded WB1 with an ADA head dual cooling and factory mod pipe. I've read a lot on here and looked at FP's manual and it differs from how it was previously routed. I think I have the routing back to how it should be, however I am not entirely sure where to place the flow control valve and what purpose it serves and could use some help with that.



Here is how it was routed:

IMG_20200702_172937.jpg



Here is the standard routing (per FP manual), just not sure where to put the flow control:

IMG_20200702_172943.jpg



Sorry about the bad pictures... Also it seems that a lot of people differ from running the line from the head to the top and bottom of the head pipe... FP says run it to the top, is there any reason people run it to the bottom and reverse flow? Last edited by alexk243; Today at 06:40 PM . 2007 Kawasaki 800 SXR

1994 Yamaha Waveblaster

KulAdventures.net Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules