 WB1 Cooling Routing - ADA/FP Mod
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 1 of 1
  1. Today, 06:37 PM #1
    alexk243
    alexk243 is offline
    PWCToday Guru alexk243's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2007
    Location
    Chicago, IL
    Age
    32
    Posts
    401

    WB1 Cooling Routing - ADA/FP Mod

    Took apart a modded WB1 with an ADA head dual cooling and factory mod pipe. I've read a lot on here and looked at FP's manual and it differs from how it was previously routed. I think I have the routing back to how it should be, however I am not entirely sure where to place the flow control valve and what purpose it serves and could use some help with that.

    Here is how it was routed:
    IMG_20200702_172937.jpg

    Here is the standard routing (per FP manual), just not sure where to put the flow control:
    IMG_20200702_172943.jpg

    Sorry about the bad pictures... Also it seems that a lot of people differ from running the line from the head to the top and bottom of the head pipe... FP says run it to the top, is there any reason people run it to the bottom and reverse flow?
    Last edited by alexk243; Today at 06:40 PM.
    2007 Kawasaki 800 SXR
    1994 Yamaha Waveblaster
    KulAdventures.net
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 