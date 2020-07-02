Took apart a modded WB1 with an ADA head dual cooling and factory mod pipe. I've read a lot on here and looked at FP's manual and it differs from how it was previously routed. I think I have the routing back to how it should be, however I am not entirely sure where to place the flow control valve and what purpose it serves and could use some help with that.
Here is how it was routed:
IMG_20200702_172937.jpg
Here is the standard routing (per FP manual), just not sure where to put the flow control:
IMG_20200702_172943.jpg
Sorry about the bad pictures... Also it seems that a lot of people differ from running the line from the head to the top and bottom of the head pipe... FP says run it to the top, is there any reason people run it to the bottom and reverse flow?