About ready to toss in towel. 96 XP fuel issues I have 2 96xp's



1st one ive had since about 2008. That one ended up eating a screw through the carb, runined the crank. Started rebuilding that one, while was waiting, drove over to Milwaukee WI and bought another in pretty good shape.



Have had that one for about 4 years now. pretty clean all original, everything works. All decals removed and polished up.



This one started giving me issues last year end of season, i put a new pump in it, ran great for most of summer then started bogging out when turning. It got new fuel lines when the pump was installed. Got it out this year, dies every time you turn sharp, at speed or not.



choke choke choke till it starts again or battery dies. Get it running again and it will do straight line all day long, but no turning sharp or spinning circles.



I think i cleaned/check fuel filter a dozen times or so, never seems anything in there, couple specs. So yesterday i pulled the tank think the pickup must have leak or not sure what to expect but just starting tearing eveything apart. I tested the fuel valve, no issues, decided to bypass it anyway. So now its tank to filter to carbs. Drained the tank, cleaned it all up, again some debris but nothing looking like it would cause issues.



Went to test it, of course why not have battery issues with a 2 year old lithium for $200.....ugh. So i stole the agm out of my other one. Got out on lake, got it going, pulling strong, so then i started the turning tests, going right seemed fine. Tried going left at about full speed and as much as you can turn without wiping out, did that for a good 20 seconds then did the old bog and and die thing to me. Had to swim back to boat ramp.....



Oh, not sure if either of these ever worked properly. But it seems like if it hasnt ran for a day, should it take about 10 seconds of starter to get the fuel pulled back into carbs? Does the fuel evaporate out or is it supposed to start right away?

At first i thought it was a carb issue, so i swapped the rebuilt carbs from my other one for testing. Same exact thing, always runs out of fuel on turns.



