PWCToday Newbie
2002 seadoo gtx di 947 ROTAX cylinder 2 fouling
Looking for direction. Cylinder 2 (one closes to propeller) spark plug after about an hour of running is wet fouled. Cylinder 1 comes out relatively clean (normal black on threads). Symptoms-won't idle for long-will stall out, but starts back up. Runs rough between 2500-3500 rpm. At higher RPM runs fine and strong.
Cylinder compression is normal. Where should I look next? RAVE? Fuel Injector?
thanks
Dan
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: 2002 seadoo gtx di 947 ROTAX cylinder 2 fouling
Check for a broken reed valve.
