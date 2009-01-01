Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 2002 seadoo gtx di 947 ROTAX cylinder 2 fouling #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2019 Location CT Age 48 Posts 3 2002 seadoo gtx di 947 ROTAX cylinder 2 fouling Looking for direction. Cylinder 2 (one closes to propeller) spark plug after about an hour of running is wet fouled. Cylinder 1 comes out relatively clean (normal black on threads). Symptoms-won't idle for long-will stall out, but starts back up. Runs rough between 2500-3500 rpm. At higher RPM runs fine and strong.

Cylinder compression is normal. Where should I look next? RAVE? Fuel Injector?

thanks

Check for a broken reed valve.



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

