 2002 seadoo gtx di 947 ROTAX cylinder 2 fouling
  Today, 01:30 PM
    dbfren
    Join Date
    Sep 2019
    Location
    CT
    Age
    48
    Posts
    3

    2002 seadoo gtx di 947 ROTAX cylinder 2 fouling

    Looking for direction. Cylinder 2 (one closes to propeller) spark plug after about an hour of running is wet fouled. Cylinder 1 comes out relatively clean (normal black on threads). Symptoms-won't idle for long-will stall out, but starts back up. Runs rough between 2500-3500 rpm. At higher RPM runs fine and strong.
    Cylinder compression is normal. Where should I look next? RAVE? Fuel Injector?
    thanks
    Dan
  Today, 02:22 PM
    Myself
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Arkansas
    Age
    43
    Posts
    6,092

    Re: 2002 seadoo gtx di 947 ROTAX cylinder 2 fouling

    Check for a broken reed valve.
