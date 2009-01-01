|
|
-
PWCToday Newbie
2005 gp800r No spark, has power to display
I ran my ski for about 15 minutes, the fuel pump went bad. I rebuilt it and after complete I'm not getting any spark. I've checked the fuse. Any other ideas? It makes no sense why it would stop after I rebuilt the carb. Hoping some easy here...
