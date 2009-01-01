|
|
-
Looking for motor for 1992 750sx
Hi all,
A piston broke up in my motor and punched a hole through the case. I'd rather not source out a set of cases and rebuild from the ground up, so I figured I might be able to find a strong used motor on here. If anyone could point me in the right direction I'd be appreciative!
Thanks,
-Nick
