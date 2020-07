Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Towable floats & tubes--good ride being pulled by a Jetski? #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Feb 2020 Location Michigan Age 59 Posts 60 Towable floats & tubes--good ride being pulled by a Jetski? I'm real new to this and bought a couple used jetskis more for my family's use than my own. I see some videos of pulling a towable with a ski and I'm wondering just how realistic this is? Is it a good ride? I've been given a 3-person float and while I bet it's more fun being pulled by a 120hp jetski than my 40hp pontoon--I've done neither so far. 96 & 97 1100Zxi Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is On Forum Rules